Transcript for 5 Chinese-American vets awarded the Congressional Gold Medal

I'm Erica king here in Washington DC where five Chinese American more were to veterans we're just honored. The congressional gold medal and now here today to recognize sand. Was deputy secretary teams earn secretary that he divides in secretary. Chao. All of them were here today as party at the initial White House administration effort to recognize the law that was put into place last year. Enabling Chinese American war were to bettering to re seen the congressional gold medal. Now all of bettering tier two day come from different branches of the military like army. You left me Ian you went air force. One of the veterans LCC two is actually the highest. Rain in the Otis among the group she actually just celebrated. Her a hundredth birthday. In September. Out went my natural. On May be especially impressed me. Yeah the folks. That live in the only time and community. Now like healthy all of them express their deepest gratitude. To receive such a high honor in the sunny saint now they won't receive their physical metal. Until October. I'm Erica keen here at the US department of veteran affairs and you're watching ABC news life.

