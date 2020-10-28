Chinook helicopter gathers water to battle Blue Ridge Fire

More
The fire has scorched more than 15,000 acres in Southern California, according to officials.
0:48 | 10/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chinook helicopter gathers water to battle Blue Ridge Fire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:48","description":"The fire has scorched more than 15,000 acres in Southern California, according to officials.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73882462","title":"Chinook helicopter gathers water to battle Blue Ridge Fire","url":"/US/video/chinook-helicopter-gathers-water-battle-blue-ridge-fire-73882462"}