-
Now Playing: Hayley Hasselhoff’s ultimate Father’s Day gift guide
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: June 19, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Drybar founder on challenges of reopening
-
Now Playing: Long Island Aquarium’s executive director on challenges during virus outbreak
-
Now Playing: A black-owned business on the struggles, joys of entrepreneurship
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Reverend of historic Tulsa church preps for president’s visit
-
Now Playing: COVID cases and deaths increase as Georgia reopens businesses amid pandemic
-
Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day
-
Now Playing: New York restaurants prepare for phase 2 reopening
-
Now Playing: DC mayor defends painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ on road to White House
-
Now Playing: Nikole Hannah-Jones on the significance Juneteenth holds amid BLM movement
-
Now Playing: Crowd cheers as Confederate monument is taken down
-
Now Playing: This woman is bringing hope to Navajo Nation, despite getting hit hard from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Hippo has a blast playing with a ball at zoo
-
Now Playing: 'Into the Wild' bus airlifted out of Alaskan wilderness
-
Now Playing: Beverly Johnson calls out discrimination in the fashion industry
-
Now Playing: Celebrating Juneteenth