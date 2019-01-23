Transcript for Chris Brown released without charges in Paris after rape allegations

Our let's go overseas now where singer Chris Brown has been released after being detained in parents over allegations of rape and drug offenses. ABC's James Longman is in London with the very latest in James looking to Alice. Hi Stephanie yes I basically. Chris Brown is protesting his innocence very much as those challenges. That that you just laid out he was arrested just three want to but he was arrested. This week in Paris for the alleged rape of a 24 year old woman. Idaho tally was detained by police for two days has now been at least without charge of the investigation is continuing. Suzy was released he made it straight on to his social media airy counsel to is aground. And in a post he wrote I want to make this perfectly clear this is false my door to and my found me this is so disrespectful. And his against my character and morals. Sudden you know that's that's pretty Kato whole series of de formations. And that's was a lesser known as on his account so I mountainous why has not been deleted but. His his lawyer has now said that she's not into to see this 24 year old full defamation. Missiles boast of how it happened on the fifteenth of January. The Mandarin Oriental Hotel slow transcendent and Paris. The group because it wasn't just Chris Brown who was arrested it was also his body guard and a friend. Rule supposed to been on it called in Paris before going to this hotel. When this alleged rape is supposed to pop and of course. Yet Chris Brown is no stranger to altercations with women shall we say he's oversee famous for. Haven't been convicted of assaulting his girlfriend Rihanna in 2009. And in pretty sixteen. He was arrested by police. For putting a gun on a woman there's charges related drop site. That there is a pox and by hops of these sorts of behavior is I should stress again that now and no charges have been brought against him just yet but the investigation as I say. It ongoing. Stephanie. All right James thank you very much for that update now the last we'll hear about this that's for sure.

