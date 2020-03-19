Christmas lights return in March

More
Families strung up their decorative lights once again in an effort to reduce stress amid the coronavirus pandemic.
0:10 | 03/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christmas lights return in March

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"Families strung up their decorative lights once again in an effort to reduce stress amid the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69683394","title":"Christmas lights return in March","url":"/US/video/christmas-lights-return-march-69683394"}