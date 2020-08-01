Transcript for Christmas tree donations overwhelm New Jersey beach

Spreading holiday cheer well into the new year the New Jersey parks department started a project that recycles used Christmas trees from those trees will be used to help build up the dunes on the Jersey Shore. Donated trees will fill in areas we're doing growth is needed most. Officials with island beach state park said they hope to get 200 trees but instead they received more than 2000. The dunes are the first line of defense during these coastal storms Sunday of Zora be wind and wave energy during these storms so if they're not here. I'm he got a lot of facts they flooding in coastal version. The park service is welcoming volunteers to join in this Saturday January 11 at 8 AM to help with. Installation they need people of spread up pollute spread around those trees because irrelevant to pile right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.