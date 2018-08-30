-
Now Playing: Georgia woman faces felony charges for posing as a dentist
-
Now Playing: Parents of teen on the run with wrestling coach speak out
-
Now Playing: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants while shopping in store
-
Now Playing: Uber driver's fatal confrontation with armed man caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Police identify mystery woman caught on camera ringing doorbell
-
Now Playing: Judge dismisses charges against 3 suspects from New Mexico compound
-
Now Playing: Mystery woman who rang doorbell found by police
-
Now Playing: Neglect charges nixed in New Mexico compound case
-
Now Playing: Ex-Texas police officer sentenced to 15 years for murder of Jordan Edwards
-
Now Playing: Mom's epic photo series reminds parents to stop shaming one another
-
Now Playing: First gen. college students share their experiences
-
Now Playing: Fla. sheriff: Uber driver's fatal shooting of man 'justifiable homicide'
-
Now Playing: Tractor-trailer crash in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Seventeen people sickened in 4 states because of salmonella outbreak: CDC
-
Now Playing: An American classic by and American inventor: Lay's potato chips
-
Now Playing: Tennis association apologizes in female player's shirt flap
-
Now Playing: Officer facing murder charges in teen's fatal shooting speaks out
-
Now Playing: Powerful storms move eastward, bringing soaking rains to heartland
-
Now Playing: GOP candidate uses 'monkey it up' discussing black opponent
-
Now Playing: Family attend public viewing for Sen. John McCain