Sidney McCain reading 2 Corinthians 5:6-8

Scripture read by Sen. John McCain's daughter.
0:26 | 09/01/18

Transcript for Sidney McCain reading 2 Corinthians 5:6-8
I reading from the second letter of Saint Paul to the corinthians. So we're always confident. Even though we know that while we are home in the body we are away from the lord. For we walk by faith not by sight. Yes we do have confidence. And we they'd rather be away from the body and at home with similar. The word of the lord.

