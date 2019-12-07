Transcript for City of New Orleans tracks Tropical Storm Barry

I've got waited with ABC news lives channel here on an Al street. In New Orleans and there he is H traffic jam piling up as people trying get out of this city. Before Berry arrives specifically there was a major convention here 161000. Members. Of the delta sigma beta sorority Edwards in town for all week. We can't they just got here one woman drove from this woman right here or are packing up just a few minutes ago. She was from South Carolina she drove in for the convention. She's turning around a driving home got another where she lives but just over there she lives in baton bruises she got here this morning. They canceled the convention she's turning around and going home. These people feel that this city is going to be saved they understand that there's probably could be some flooding if you remember this street was under about two feet of water earlier this week. The organizers of the convention not taking any precautions. Canceling it early this morning telling people. Pack up. Had Idaho. We'll try to do this convention began in two years they've been waiting for awhile to hold this day and unfortunately. For hotels restaurants all throughout canal street down through the French Quarter they are. Those stores are closed the restaurants are closed lots of businesses here. Losing a lot of money as co pack up and head out. Before Berry arrives I'm Scott withers and you're watching ABC news live channel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.