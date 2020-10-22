Transcript for Clergy member breaks down impact of the pope’s support for same-sex civil unions

And for more on this historic move by Pope Francis let's courage as a priest and author father James Marten. Father Martin good morning curious to know what the differences between what Pope France's says here in this documentary. And what he has said about same sex unions in the past. He has talked about this as archbishop of Buenos Aires which was his job before they say oh. Eagan had in a way that was more hopefully get a little more subtle or about toleration but. I think what is new here this is the release are saying it has so publicly and so many people are here now let me say very clearly very directly. What does it mean this is said in the context of this documentary is opposed as a an official announcement. Well it's it's not rewrite is not a special in he is changing its opponent the approach and a conversation so. It's not something that he's open to do it but this isn't Mormon teaching haven't arm. You know papal teaching and away. And not as James alluded to different governments have different stances on same sex unions of same is true for Catholic church's. And bishops they have different standings on this all over the world so. Do you think the picture for us of what that landscape looks like right now and if you expect that to change after hearing this from Pope Francis. Well Niger this will change things but it certainly you know for example in states and Western Europe and are little more open but. You don't you don't place like Poland where the bishops are talking about LG BT people plague apparent. Seized. More outlets like you'd Honda workers should set aside to quit the realization of sexuality. This is going to be real challenge ends up in many places like to each it but and a lot of places it's going to be a real credit to beat off. What do you say to. It to you you know what is this all Sadie was a long time Catholic priest. About where the church is going. What you see at Paul who is trying to really make strides and I think that this does step forward. He's the first ever it is they use the word gay he says almighty judge. He has gay friends and that would MO last year spent happen are talking about LG BT issues you know he's trying to beat pastor what he's trying to dilute things at their relationship. With LG BG people. Tonight father James Martin we appreciate your time this morning thank you. My pleasure.

