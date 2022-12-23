How climate change impacts winter weather

Jason Furtado, a meteorology professor at the University of Oklahoma, breaks down how climate change makes nasty winter storms, like the one most of America is shivering through, more frequent.

December 23, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live