Transcript for Climber survives 300-foot fall from Mt. St. Helens

It's hard to see exactly how far Britney until felt that this was 6888. Feet and I felt Arctic here she estimates the fall at three to 500 feet tracked by your phones hiking amp. The first thing that hit the boulder west my hit. That I flipped over the hats and hit my head. And then kept literally rolling down and tell it and actually sort of stop. Hikers use our fall scaled the snowy slow but her seven year old German shepherd Indy was first to reach her he made sure it was and in shock he. You know laid beside me he likes me here is extremely comforting a nurse and a search and rescue volunteer nearby came two or eight. And radioed for help. Five hours later coastguard helicopter ride that out crap they expect as a minor blow to beat the guilt of this maybe that. She cracked that your look at me now are about those are that's rescue swimmer Colton tore away Iraq. And other. There's certainly using. They got Intel into the basket and up she went a day later rescuers brought indeed hand our house he knows she cheated death. They gonna have proper equipment for and I said didn't have an ice pick to do self breast next time she says she'll be a little more per haters. Mountains are dangerous things sends. I'd just feel like hander estimated at.

