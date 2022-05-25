Closing arguments begin in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial

Law and Crime network host and ABC News contributor Terri Austin discusses the highlights of the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as closing arguments begin.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live