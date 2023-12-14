Closing arguments continue in Majors’ assault trial

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky and legal contributor Brian Buckmire talk about the details of the assault trial against actor Johnathon Majors as closing arguments continue.

December 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live