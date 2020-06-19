College basketball player nails full-court trick shot

More
Larry Moreno, a point guard from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, made an incredible full-court shot on his birthday.
0:19 | 06/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for College basketball player nails full-court trick shot
Thank you thank you god it was that they might be a birthday about. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"Larry Moreno, a point guard from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, made an incredible full-court shot on his birthday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71355197","title":"College basketball player nails full-court trick shot","url":"/US/video/college-basketball-player-nails-full-court-trick-shot-71355197"}