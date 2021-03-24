Colorado lawmaker: Mass shootings ‘can happen anywhere’

Colorado state representative Thomas Sullivan, who lost his son in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012, speaks about gun control efforts at the state and federal level.
5:55 | 03/24/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Colorado lawmaker: Mass shootings ‘can happen anywhere’

