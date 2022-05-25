New comedy series shows 'the government really makes life in America possible'

ABC News' Trevor Ault speaks with Adam Conover on his new Netflix series, "The G Word" that takes a look at how the U.S. government impacts our everyday lives.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live