-
Now Playing: Comet in the sky over Washington
-
Now Playing: Eyes on the skies
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 death rate climb in 25 states
-
Now Playing: President continues to rail against mail-in ballots
-
Now Playing: Trump announces overhaul of major environmental law
-
Now Playing: Long line of traffic at COVID testing site in California
-
Now Playing: Prince Jackson produces sister Paris’ music video saying, ‘she shines in her own way’
-
Now Playing: Inspirational poem about racism takes the world by storm
-
Now Playing: Sherri Shepherd shares video message in response to Elijah McClain's death
-
Now Playing: Louisiana children's doctor survives coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: California gym defies state order to reclose
-
Now Playing: Jacob Soboroff on how ICE detention centers have become COVID hot spots
-
Now Playing: Trump says white people are also killed by police
-
Now Playing: George Floyd's family files civil suit over his death
-
Now Playing: Suspect killed by police after stabbing man during argument over face mask: Police
-
Now Playing: Fisherman has close encounter with tiger shark
-
Now Playing: Mary Trump describes family as 'malignantly dysfunctional'
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection