Comet Neowise traverses Minnesota night sky

More
Time-lapse footage of an aurora borealis illuminating the night sky was captured by a resident of Graceville, Minnesota.
0:44 | 07/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Comet Neowise traverses Minnesota night sky

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"Time-lapse footage of an aurora borealis illuminating the night sky was captured by a resident of Graceville, Minnesota.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71808755","title":"Comet Neowise traverses Minnesota night sky","url":"/US/video/comet-neowise-traverses-minnesota-night-sky-71808755"}