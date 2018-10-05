Commander calls 'integration and training with partnered forces in Niger inadequate'

More
Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser gave remarks following the investigation of the Oct. 4, 2017, attack that killed four U.S. soldiers.
1:58 | 05/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Commander calls 'integration and training with partnered forces in Niger inadequate'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55075264,"title":"Commander calls 'integration and training with partnered forces in Niger inadequate'","duration":"1:58","description":"Gen. Thomas D. Waldhauser gave remarks following the investigation of the Oct. 4, 2017, attack that killed four U.S. soldiers.","url":"/US/video/commander-calls-integration-training-partnered-forces-niger-inadequate-55075264","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.