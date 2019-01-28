Transcript for There are concerns of another possible government shutdown

We turn out to Washington in new concern that we could be headed toward another government shut down. In just a few weeks and a new interview out this morning president trump says he thinks there's less than a 5050. Chance of reaching a deal would Democrats. He's insisting on a border wall and his top aide says the president is willing to shut down the government again. This all comes as we learn when federal workers will finally get paid for the weeks they worked without a paycheck. ABC street commercial has all the and today good morning to you and big government is back open and they are back to the negotiating table but the president's. Not too optimistic they'll be able to strike a deal in the next three weeks. It's only been open for 48 hours and already a threat the government to shut down again. And a new interview overnight president trump told the Wall Street Journal. I personally think it's a lesson 5050 you have a lot of very good people on that board. That board a group of lawmakers trying to come up with a plan the president can get behind after he signed a bill to temper rarely reopen the government for the next three weeks. But if they can't he promised Friday a Walt will be built even if your requires a national emergency declaration to do it. The government will either shut down on February 15 and again. Or I would use the powers afforded to me the president acting White House chief of staff told Fox News another shutdown isn't a plan. When then president vetoes a bill is put in front of him on a spending package sometimes that has the the effect of shutting the government down we don't go into this trying to shut the government down. The democratic minority leader however things are re -- unlikely. I think president trump touch the very hot stove. Threatening and using shut down to try and get his way. Federal workers though not so optimistic. They wanna try to do in three weeks when they couldn't doing five weeks there are shut down the government again. They're back pain not expected to clear until the end of the week. And a government watchdog group overseeing the IRS's weren't congress the agency will need at least a year to recover from the 45 day shut down. As the government digs out of back pay and backlogs the house speaker says he's working with the White House a tramp my and you date for the president's state of the union. I think it's highly unlikely that'll happen tomorrow pension and February 15 the countdown is on again our thanks to stream there in Washington.

