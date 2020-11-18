Transcript for Concerns about new wave of panic buying in stores

We turn now to concerns about a new wave of panic buying in stores. People rushing to stock up on supplies as a corona virus emergency takes a turn for the worse ABC's major breezy and reports health stores are responding. Again. This morning in increase. They got crazy pilot then mayor. I had to get out of screw responsible. Products like toilet paper paper towels and cleaning supplies once again in high demand. Wal-Mart now reporting shortages of paper towels and some stores and Amazon is nearly sold out and disinfecting wipes. This cost filling New Jersey wiped out a paper towels. Unfortunately many culprits are stopped propping up this martz or else that all of the priority meeting minutes and smaller stores daily struggles and currency against. Some grocery store chains are now limiting the number of items shoppers can buy. Kroger one of the largest grocery chains in the country telling Good Morning America. To ensure all customers have access to what they need we've proactively and temporarily set purchase limit to two per customer on certain products. But while this brings back memories of those supply shortages last spring experts say many of the big chains are better prepared now than back in March. We have mussels and so. It's just not right size. So that's what's causing the issue. We also survive we don't need to stock up bunny years worth of supplies. Contributing to this shortage in. Percent of the police he actually plant are calling out sick. Mealy be in contact with someone who has tested positive for only ninety. I'm meg and thank you.

