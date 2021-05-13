Transcript for Congress reintroduces ‘I am Vanessa Guillen act’

I sister whisper. Burning murdered and sexually harassed. And we must fight against that because we don't want to another and my husband missing Ian out there. This bipartisan bill. Overall the military's response to missing service members and import sexual harassment and assault. Don't make a strong step closer to ensuring that no service member and more family won't ever have to endure such harm. In Manassas. And grisly murder. Awake and congress. A strong bipartisan coalition of members have made it clear but clock has run out. The Department of Defense half measures. And minority of those are on Capitol Hill who still defer to the military to somehow fix this problem.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.