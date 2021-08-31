Transcript for Congressman says Biden made 'courageous decision' ending Afghanistan war

We're joined now by congressman wrote O'Connor who's Fremont California district is home to the largest Afghan American community in the United States. Congressman Connor thanks for being here. If you thank you for me on. Well we know that you worked to help evacuate Americans and Afghan allies in the recent weeks and we understand that there at least fifty Afghan families in the Bay Area in your district. Area asking for help evacuating loved one so how was your office providing resources to those as Ian have mention. Not only who've arrived but for those who have been left behind. You're you are proud of my team we've helped a numerous families get on the State Department list. They were able to get to the airport's dominant faced beatings some had to go multiple times. Before they could actually get on applied. But we've had about seventeen cases we're Bally's have been able to take budding candor there are still people who have written to us or unaccounted for we still have American citizens that we're trying. Get out Bristol green card holders that are trying to get a there's still SIB applicants that are trying to get out so we are working to make sure that it is and we want to work with the State Department to see what specifics. We should tell these. And can you give us some clarity on what those routes might be an with the winner communicating with these Stanley's what's your message to them. As there are arriving and what's your message to American communities that are taking the man. My message first is that come visit by district the African American community is an extraordinary community represented artists a look at Ali. They are leaving his entrepreneur or is there really leading it. Ortiz their artists they're ask their doctors. This commute people in rich America. And we should stop the deadly and I agree we should stop the pier. And common actually seen what the Afghan American Gary contribute I welcome anyone on TV was engaged in. Demonizing this community becomes. Three months and see for themselves. But we still have a hard job in making sure our commitment is well bill two Afghan Americans and to those Afghans who work with us. In this twenty year war and I have been working with the State Department we need to see we need to put pressure. At least open the borders we need those still have. Perhaps special operations to help rescue American citizens we need to see whether they can go across the border to stop work. The jig is done and then see how they can be evacuated. Our work is not done. And the president today repeatedly praised the success of the American withdrawal and yet so many critics are pointing to failures and planning failures and which this sticks and coordination that led to the chaos including that thirteen deaths US service members wearing your mind to the policy go wrong. Would you do first let me just say something grew up those members that are heroes my heart is with their families. They really died in Italian cause to save American lives hinted that he. I analyzed tonight so much admiration for Batman so much empathy for their families. I do believe the president was correct to bring this war to an end. That was a courageous decision. And this court it cost us all our lives and it would have cost us more service lives. We stayed and we saw the risks based on the ice as bombing that occurred. There will be content to answer questions and I'm of the armed services committee we're going to have any bull oversight but an oversight can't just be about the last twenty days. It needs to be about the last twenty years we're general Shepperd general they came to my committee is that we were winning the war knowing full well that we were losing that needs to be answered. Reasons it. The there was a mistake made in seeing how quickly the Afghan army bell and the administration has acknowledged that that was a mistaken assumption. And that led to I think some of the problems with the evacuation. And you initially applauded the withdrawal plan when the president announced in an April saying that quote it will help bring peace to a country that for decades. Has been ravaged by war but after this with Taliban takeover do you still have that same optimism. I do I didn't I didn't believe he did it roll but American service people at less risk that we do well app. The last of a cost and we spent over two trillion dollars in in Afghanistan. And if we don't. Girls we need to continue to put economic diplomatic pressure all known. And they need to know very clearly that we are all arising capability we will strike they are based are harbor any terrorists that are credible threat to the United States. The president has shown he will do that he's taken decisive action twice. And they should not underestimate the resolve of the United States in taking action if there is any threat to our homeland. I want you to expand a bit on over the horizon capability what do you mean Baghdad and an addition to that what are you. Hearing from the Afghan refugee families and what are they telling you about what they saw and heard under Taliban rule before they evacuated. Juju over the horizon capability as I understand it just means that we have the capability of launching strikes and we can launch strikes lit a tremendous precision. Dictate now. Terrorist threats that affect our homeland or that impact our troops and we have. Also special counterterrorism. Operations we have them across the world. That doesn't require permanent troop presence so the American people's should be assured it didn't even know we have -- our troops. That doesn't mean that we have Witten who want. Our commitment to make sure that terrorism doesn't sprout up again in Afghanistan this president is where the risks of ice this is where the risks of al-Qaeda. It's pretty clear that alibi. That if there has ever looked at red. We reserve the right to strike it take that threat now. Here with the Afghan community I appreciate her asking amid strong and warm about a turmoil and heartbreak. I know people there almost every person in my community has a cousin or relative there's someone a fat it. Not all of them by the way can qualify as an SI BD bitter they haven't all work the United States government. So they're anxious about what this means for their country and this is why we need to continue to fight and stand up human rights. I don't think we can have our military bringing liberal democracy to Afghanistan we weren't able to do Rupert bunny years. There are a lot of thorny issues ahead congressman con of California thanks for your time. Thank you for the opportunity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.