Transcript for Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh dies at 70

The darling of the conservative right Rush Limbaugh was a very sharp thorn in the side of the democratic left lost 3.3 million jobs in this country since Obama stimulus plan it's gonna get worse his popular radio program the Rush Limbaugh show broadcast for over thirty years was averaging thirteen and a half million listeners each week by 2006. It was there he shared a very personal revelation in February of 20/20. I have been diagnosed. With advanced lung cancer. This fight against the illness forcing him to reduce his schedule they're going to be days that I'm not going to be able to be here. Shortly after his diagnosis is made public he was awarded the presidential medal of freedom by former president trump. A Limbaugh came from a long line of politically active Republicans dropped out of college after just one year in found his knees in radio. His acerbic wit in tongue initially going after peace activist during the first gulf war gained him legions of fans. He had health issues even before his diagnosis. How clear implants helped in combat near total deafness and he admitted battling personal demons I am addicted. Two prescription pain. Medication that got him in trouble with the law a judge ordering him to rehab for several months the media has been very desirous that a black quarterback do well. That common about quarterback Donovan McNabb in 2003 got him labeled a racist and sacked by ESPN as a commentator. It resurfaced in 2009 to help dashes bid to own part of the St. Louis Rams. Through all the ups and downs he continued to be a hero for the right. I loved being a conservative he once wrote in the Wall Street Journal. Because we're not quarters we don't we yes. We're not going to give the American dream watch. We have Roy ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.