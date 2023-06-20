‘Everything conspires to kill you down there’: Expert on deep sea conditions

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with National Geographic editor Kristin Romey about the search for the missing vessel that vanished halfway through its deep sea dive to tour the wreckage of the Titanic.

June 20, 2023

