A Conversation Between Black Men: The normalization of Black trauma: Part 1

More
"GMA3" co-anchor T.J. Holmes talks with Mike Muse, LZ Granderson and Paul Welch on normalization of Black trauma and how Black men change their behavior to make white people feel comfortable.
10:45 | 02/13/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A Conversation Between Black Men: The normalization of Black trauma: Part 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:45","description":"\"GMA3\" co-anchor T.J. Holmes talks with Mike Muse, LZ Granderson and Paul Welch on normalization of Black trauma and how Black men change their behavior to make white people feel comfortable.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75860894","title":"A Conversation Between Black Men: The normalization of Black trauma: Part 1","url":"/US/video/conversation-black-men-normalization-black-trauma-part-75860894"}