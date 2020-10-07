Cop rescues 8-year-old trapped after flash flooding

The girl was separated from her family and trapped by a sudden flood at Bridal Veil Falls in Ohio.
0:37 | 07/10/20

Cop rescues 8-year-old trapped after flash flooding
