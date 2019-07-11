Cop runs 15K in SWAT gear, saves a life and gets engaged in 1 day

A 19-year police veteran and SWAT member in Chicago, Illinois, had a rather eventful day recently, to say the least, as he ran in a 15K marathon.
1:50 | 11/07/19

Cop runs 15K in SWAT gear, saves a life and gets engaged in 1 day

