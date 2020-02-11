Transcript for How to cope with Election Day stress

And a new report by the American Psychological Association found that nearly seven out of ten Americans are stressed about the election so. How can we cope with it all psychologist and CEO of the American Psychological Association Arthur Evans joins me now. With more on this good morning to actor Evans you know it's been a stressful. Election season for most of us worsens simple ways to cope especially given the potentially long road ahead. Yeah well there are. Few things well first thing is a recognized in this election stressed Israel and that our surveys showing that and there are things we can do to control whose services that we are changing they're about things about political environment that we should control what we can control how much media each day and we can control our social media which isn't related to choose not to be related to high levels of stress. We can also do things to help magistrates. Were experiencing things like you know one of these community for election night is create an election mobile. Where I I'm really limit the amount. Incoming information that I have about the election and why some good movies have to do desserts. And it really tried to rob limits the amount of information I'm getting about the election over the course and I. Getting the good movies and good dessert highlight the senate that. A lot of people talk about how they've been doomed scrolling a lot during the pandemic a particularly. During the election season essentially you know scrolling through all of the headlines in taking in a lot of media so much of it negative what does that do to our psyche. She. Well it's not helpful. We have they showed people who hate consume a lot of social media in particular. Cardinals stress I think it's important to have. Alternatives. To exercise and chase lost two take a break from social media choose. Stay connected socially. Is. Again don't seem be very helpful in helping to manage our stress. So there a lot of alternatives and region used to. Not get ourselves trapped into that. That process of I'm going to have a rabbit hole and didn't strong. How do you balance that bad trying to avoid that rabbit hole would still wanting to be up to date with what's going on. Well I think is all and should nationality and you know it is more conservative I think it's really important in terms of managing our service is being very intentional. The engines all of our when you were going to use social media. Our other kinds immediately and institutional be. Sources that the media that's also ways to reduce our stress level when we can go to reliable source sources and we don't have to use as much. Middle energy about China's G is Israel are not making sure that we're not. Song re tweeting are pushing now things we don't. Or have a lot of confidence and that's one of the things you create a lot of service for people hot so it's really be intentional about how we use media how much of that country again. And then being intentional our rumor going to actually engage with social media or other media. And we know that this election could be a little different than what we've become accustomed to and that we may not have. A clear winner on the night we may not have a winner for days so how can American state com if the process process lasts. A while. Well first thing is to have a plan into the plan they're we'll let me I'll be an answer to the election. On election night most times we know you know sometimes during the night didn't know who the winners will be. That may not be the case this time. And also we prepare psychologically for what happens is the your candidate doesn't win. During the last election than people thought the election was going one way it turned out that'd. We had a different result. And I was pretty devastating for a lot of people who whose candidate didn't win. Saying things that happened this year I think both sides believe that there candidate is going to be Victoria's. But I think it's important duties psychologically ready for. The eventuality. Your candidate may not be. United psychologist Arthur Evans we appreciate your time today thank you thank. You.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.