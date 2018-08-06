2 more cops placed on leave

More
Two more police officers in Mesa, Arizona, have been placed on leave after footage of a violent arrest surfaced.
2:07 | 06/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 more cops placed on leave
The you don't want them in your shirt act. And act. I'm thank you. Let me let me. What. Oh the yeah. I felt. That it's. Yeah. And I'll look at it now you don't talk and you don't hold you here. Kentucky. He period and welcome. Yeah. Oh. Yeah yeah yeah. Yeah a. We're. But you don't talk and felt you don't talk and oil. A that. The good thing done. Oh yeah. Yeah it didn't. The I don't they arts. It. Where's the gun.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55742620,"title":"2 more cops placed on leave","duration":"2:07","description":"Two more police officers in Mesa, Arizona, have been placed on leave after footage of a violent arrest surfaced.","url":"/US/video/cops-leave-55742620","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.