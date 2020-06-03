Transcript for Coronavirus crushes stocks for 2nd straight week

One of the industry's taking a financial hit in this outbreak as we are importing is taking a serious tolls on the stock market take at look at this week. It has been a roller coaster ride to say the very least the Dow today ending down 256. Point. We are Rebecca Jarvis ABC's chief business correspondent joining us the jobs report came out today smashed a lot of expectations were is that 3.5 percent. Why didn't that Hal will. If you look at the jobs report today it's backwards looking so even though the economy added 273000. Jobs here in the US in the month of February and it didn't account for the corona virus and the department of -- even said that that the numbers. In that report are not accounted for with the corona virus what we did see in the markets today you see that number down 256. Points for the Dow. It actually rallied in the final moments of trade it was so much worse than that down. More than 900 points earlier in the session. And so some are looking at that as a repeat of last Friday because last Friday if you might remember watching it closely enough like the idea of coming through in those final moments it it rallied back but but. The prevailing feeling on Wall Street in that. The outcome that we will see from the corona virus is still has a ripple effect that we get to see because. As you see companies telling their employees to stay home and we've heard from more companies doing that. Amazon Microsoft among the companies doing that. You're going to see more and more of the a fact of people not going to restaurants not using public transportation not. Going to the supermarket. All of that has an impact on the economy going forward and we just learned this afternoon then there are three confirmed cases at a Marriott hotel in Boston. And -- won the first cases we've seen in hotels and how that might now start affecting. The economy as well well and certainly all of those cancellations and I'm that you just talked about that the fact that there are music festivals conferences that are canceling the hotel business the airline business the cruise business there are some of the hardest hit we heard about a case. In Las Vegas also today and a Las Vegas casino business has also been hit and the expectation is that won't that will continue to happen if you know the corona viruses side does this negative run that we're seeing we're now. Review how overvalued the market really is still a lot of the and the market spectators will tell you if you look back at last year at the market up 2530%. There were many who were waiting. For something like something to happen now mean they didn't know was going to be corona virus but they felt that this was coming at some point that there is just a matter of what that catalyst how low can we go. Well. Kelly look I'm still ball. I even look Ing it completely depends on which market expert you ask but what I will say and I think this is really key here is history tells you. That investing for the long term rather than trying to call a bottom rather than trying to college top thinking about it 3040 years out is the way you should so put the money in the for a one Katie IRA and let it set the impact green launching a lot of people are happy that it's Friday and we get a couple of days pond on message and yes until markets and I have exactly Monday morning Rebecca thanks so much for coming and talk no.

