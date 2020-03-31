Transcript for Coronavirus death rate surges in New Orleans

Now to the front lines in New Orleans a city under siege tonight a corona virus step three there is among the worst in the country the governor today warned. New Orleans could run out of then to leaders as soon as this weekend. How Marcus Moore is in New Orleans and talk with doctors there today markets what are they tell you about the situation on the ground there. Pawlenty could even Davidson that this is this truly a very serious situation. About women particularly here in Louisiana because of the number of cases than they've been. Rapidly growing we've talked about how did nearly doubled this weekend and they have been on the front lines of trying to treat these patients who have been coming and many of them. Some of them young but many of them older Louisiana residents here. And they're trying to stay ahead of of the influx of patients who have been coming in and we talked to one doctor today who really sets them. Quite revealing things about what they're up against in terms of the risk. To themselves there are a number of doctors and nurses who have been. Sickened with cold mid nineteen. And yet they continue to treat these patients Lindsay listen to this. It's a scary time for everybody you know weren't were health care professionals we we recognize there's. In eight risks associated with going into the health care professions. But nonetheless it's scary because we're still human beings and I think that. It's scary because we are seeing so many of our patients get so sick it's scary because we recognize that we make ourselves get sick. And it's even scarier. Knowing that our friends and our family and our loved ones have the potential getting sick as well. And one doctor described for us how. There was a nurse who she was working with blue in the span of 24 hours he she got sick. And then a nurse was on a ventilator and one of the local. Hospital facilities here at Costner which is where are we are tonight. Thankfully to report that nurse is okay and is doing better but Lindsay does another facility where as many as nine medical workers are sick. Two of them are confirmed cases of Coke that nineteen and it just gives you a sense of how real this is not for everyone here how everybody is at risk of catching this month. It's and you interviewed five doctors today at a I'll share one of the city's biggest hospitals to they have the resource is that they neo what are they most concerned about. They simply do had the cost of facilities they. I do have enough that a later they have enough up personal protection equipment. Slow they are in good shape. But they. Are also very aware of the fact that they are dealing with a number of patients and that we got concerned that the governor talked about here in Louisiana that. Potentially how they could meet the capacity. In terms of the number of rooms that are available. And also a ventilator is that is a real possibility but. At this particular facility and the Oscar held a locations here in Louisiana they say they are in good shape they are prepared what they are most concerned about Lindsay. Com are are the people were coming and I'll win these. These sub condition suffering from co bit nineteen. And and trying to reduce. The number of the spread trying to stop the spread of this virus and they've renewed the call for people to stay home. Because one of the things we heard from the doctors who have been treating his patients is that this illness. Is very ugly and they are seeing it day in and day out people who are young who are being treated for. Pneumonia. And also facing this cold that nineteen that they know a lot about book about this virus but the there's a lot they don't know. And so that's why they're trying to tell people to stay home and that's really the biggest. The most important message they want to get out after talking with us today is for people to he though stay at home ordered. So yes stay at home can't cure that and reiterate that enough markets more for us live in New Orleans tonight thanks for that market.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.