Coronavirus pandemic causes economic pain, but many companies are booming and hiring

More
Dollar General and CVS Health will hire 50,000 workers, Instacart will add 300,000 shoppers, Amazon plans to add 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers.
1:11 | 03/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus pandemic causes economic pain, but many companies are booming and hiring

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Dollar General and CVS Health will hire 50,000 workers, Instacart will add 300,000 shoppers, Amazon plans to add 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69761125","title":"Coronavirus pandemic causes economic pain, but many companies are booming and hiring","url":"/US/video/coronavirus-pandemic-economic-pain-companies-booming-hiring-69761125"}