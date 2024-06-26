Countdown to Biden vs. Trump debate

With only one day left until the first presidential debate, our Big Story Panel, joined by Michael Waldman, weighs in. Later, we spotlight a Supreme Court ruling that could be a major misstep

June 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live