And now to the explosion of cases across the country the toll rising in so many cities in health care and emergency workers on the front lines fearing for their own health and safety. As they worked to keep so many Americans safe with coming weeks likely to test the American health care system in a way unlike any time before. NBC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman now with the latest on the growing wave. Tonight is cities across the country turned convention centers and hospitals beaches into isolation park's new anecdotes of the virus spreading explosively. Like quote a bomb. In Washington State acquire practice on March 10. We're turned deadly. The sixty people there saying they practice social distancing and to use hands sanitized or. Her from twenty people probably wouldn't dare Q. And yes they were all getting sick also. In fact 45 members are now either Covert positive or have symptoms three have been hospitalized. Two are now dead. Health authorities tracing an outbreak of two dozen family members in rural Georgia to a funeral that occurred before social distancing warnings went out. Have you seen people who you can't fix. Actually. It breaks my heart it really does. Not he. My cousin is a hospice says she decent it's nice it doesn't matter to our. It always eat enough. Nurse Corley rice has been treating all the may frankly in the icu for over a weekend. But with their family members prohibited from entering the icu for fear of contamination. She did the next best thing she put them on faced time to say goodbye. I don't know Aaron and I prepared them for. There are they'll ever see their ingredient. I'm sad hard to sit there and hold your nation's teen and well they're famous members this. Town and they love is not about is seeing late. On the other end of the line Franklin's granddaughter Isa told things that's amazing could reach. It was state. Current grant EE zero start since week sparking. Sorry say it could tune the issue. Currently. Tonight hospitals are nearing peak capacity and health care workers are falling sick increasing numbers. Twelve testing positive at one hospital in origin nurse Irene hunt works nearby. And I just really need to be over and I need Ian so that I bird. My fear. Respiratory therapist Casey Parr told colleagues in a group chat. He's facing his own mortality or thirty years old and her to. A New Jersey icu nurse Michael Cora doc is telling us about a son. Face talking with his father moments after he died. Are just. He's going to be. He's hoping that loan escrow. Court dockets offering he chilling warning what's your doctors and nurses to. Sanctions. Recently. And his troops in New York Staten Island paramedic Jack Chapman is fielding the storage of 911 calls for Covert case that's. In recent he's a call volume has surpassed. The highest numbers it's it's ever been there a call volume now is higher than it was after 9/11. ABC's Eva pilgrim spent the day with an EMS crew in hard hit queens. Responding to those calls may be afraid of infecting their own families at home. Dozens and dozens of them. Fourth sleeping in the cars was that a lot of but also in New York some much needed relief for emergency workers on the front lines. Ambulances from around the country began arriving to provide additional support. Mayor bill the blahs usein 250 of them and 500 EMTs are heading to the city courtesy of FEMA. Real. And helpless job. And tonight that mass quarantine ramping up in Los Angeles people moving into these RVs. Los Angeles of course will be the new New York in the way the New Yorkers the new Italy lastly we have one day with a 52% increase or you just can't count them. Yet so we're looking crop probably. Some time. 34 weeks from now hitting a place where if the calculations prove. We will have fewer beds than we have patients. For killing mayor Eric Garcetti fighting to. Boosts testing and limit the virus here this is very personal would have his own daughters is a nurse Paula so. As a father of a nurse as the mayor of the city and in. How concerned are you about your own daughter at this point. You know this is a personal disease for all of us we're gonna know people who get afflicted you know people that are on the front line and we're gonna people who die. We have to it was ready ourselves for what this means this could double the number of people that died a city like Los Angeles and giving here. This will be very personal to us it's not just statistics there's going to be stories and they're all gonna hit home. And that Guttman joins us now live from Los Angeles hospital they're mad more than 8000 cases now in California which was one of the first states to go into lockdown we heard your conversation there with the mayor. What's his biggest concern right now. Lindsay we are in an era of scarcity he is concerned that. The number of patients will outstrip the number of hospital bed she's concerned about shortages in PP he shortages in doctors and nurses. And time of course is running out. Obviously this is personal to him because his daughter is on the front lines and wants her and the rest of the medical personnel to be protected. One of the things he's also talking about is the fact that. Beat competition to get PPE he says. He's uncoordinated. And a sixty crazy that everybody's scraping. For the same high he would like to see greater federal coordination to make sure that everybody can get. But they neatly. He writes has essentially right now it seems like there's a bidding war between states that met it's not just a health care and emergency workers on the frontlines others like grocery store workers in package delivery people are also questioning as they go to work how do I protect myself from this virus. They're starting to strike Lindsey of mean we're seeing walkouts its whole foods since the card other places they are concerned you see. Plexiglass people hunting those plexiglass dividers that many supermarkets. Trying to protect workers but they are concerned. East that enough and that's one of the reasons here in LA just about an hour ago they designated. Grocery workers truckers at sector to be. Critical essential personnel the Matt Gutman thank you again for your reporting tonight.

