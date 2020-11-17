Transcript for COVID-19 emergency

And California's governor Gavin Newsom says he is pulling the quote emergency brake on reopening each instead putting nearly the whole state under its strictest restrictions. Newsom says Coleman cases there are rising faster than ever before she ABC's Ken and whitworth has more. From Los Angeles can't look kind of restrictions. Are being put in place there. Well planned for starters the governor as sad as they're actually considering a curfew here. Now the it community spread is so broad throughout the state is starting today 94%. Of the state we're talking about some 37 million people. We didn't. Back in GD most restrictive phase out here in LA county liberty Bennett has purple face but it's starting to spread here we are seeing major capacity restrictions and several other counties now. So businesses will eat here. How much lower capacity and I'll have to move outside altogether hot travel is to be restricted to essential business and they're really. Urging families. Not to travel for the holidays and sometimes. That's a tough sell especially like Saddam for so many of us here in LA to have been already under this most restrictive face it's a color purple. And people say they're experiencing in this purple ring each. A and think she and I can imagine especially with is going on so long but how does this surge now compared with what we saw earlier this year. And regular direct quote from our mayor here he said the risk and disease has never been higher. And he acceleration rate of infection. Has never been swifter that is a scary thought considering we've been locked down for so long we've seen a single day record for co but nineteen cases on Monday. We hit thirteen thousand hospitalizations. Are up across. Southern California high in inter county health officials there are expressing concern about getting and not PT you right now Diana married thank you Justine to assume that. Everybody. Is infectious. How has testing affected efforts to contain the virus there we've seen these. The long lines outside Dodger Stadium for example they expanded the hours and still cars are wrapped around a parking lot. Verizon when you see something like that you see people are waiting in his long lines to get their testing and that raises concern is specifically at Dodger Stadium it's the largest testing site in accounting they were able to test some 191000. People -- recently that is our records and removing people Anthony's thirty minute windows and as you mentioned they really had to extend their out orders to accommodate everybody that needs testing. How the mayor hoping to test more than 30000. People. I day and want and that county how officials expressed concern over is the fact that a lot of young people are actually going to get tested take on Thursday so they can look forward to having a dinner party on Saturday facing these events are coming becoming these super spreader events and that if your coded test is negative on Saturday against Caesar and a false sense of security and if we don't stop doing those things we'll never be able to get out of this. Purple face. I can whitworth from LA thanks Canaan.

