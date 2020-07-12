Transcript for COVID-19 emergency

Now the latest on the staggering numbers of current and iris cases around the country and that potential light at the end of the tunnel. The Maxine joining us now to talk about this doctor tied Halloran infectious disease specialist. An ABC news contributor always good to see if thanks for being with us. Either so we've been talking why you heard arena's piece about co. Cobain and schools would just three days before this critical at TA meeting to discuss the approval of that Pfizer vaccine. What do we know about wind it will be safe for children specifically to actually get the vaccine. Right so we know that the phase three trials done so far were in adults. Hobby 2021. That we're going to be testing didn't children. And so didn't hopefully by the middle or end of 2021. Who won't be able to start to get these vaccinations in the children's. You know we have every reason to believe that they will be safe and effective in them. But John you know we we want to. Use these trials to make sure. Can also make sure that they have those immune boost that we expect. Where we can say that's a corollary for protection kit needy get we don't have to actually test as many children as we did adults if we know that they have this a million. Actually henin and this is a question on a lot of parents are going to be wondering are mass vaccinations of kids going to be necessary. In order to open schools safely. I don't think so even the reason is is because. We're gonna be could cooling down so the adults that are surrounding them are going to be. There's susceptible adults are going to. Get vaccinated then will be protected so in doing so you know of course we worry about the spread of virus from the children twin dolls. But if you adults are protected as we know that children handle this virus really really well most kids doing incredibly well what does. And so I think they'll be able to have you know go back to school in the classrooms before they are all pass here we'll see what happens but that's my that's my prospective. Tom good to know and and as we later this vaccine approval we're learning more have a number of doses available as well as the logistics which are not simple. Are you confident about knees plans to roll this out to the country. And what do you think people should know as we wait and watch all of this unfold. So what I'm confident right now is about the effectiveness. Of due to a messenger RNA vaccines maternal and fires are. I'm confident that it will be safe as well here's. Soon from the from the FDA. To hear about that you know that final safety signal role is going to be a huge task and honestly there's not to be bumps in the road but it's almost people. Parts. And transportation and technology. When those four things are in sync. I think we're gonna see this going to be the ultimate vaccination program in the United States and I know we're gonna get this done. I want to ask you some questions about president elect Joseph Biden he unveiled his health teen this morning at a slate of seven expert. That he is nominating to lead the country's pandemic response and 121. And beyond I'm just curious when you see those list of names about. Those people coming into the administration. When it comes to health care and specifically code would response what's your take on that and there. Go play and for the response. What a team. I mean what it's telling me is the is that Joseph Biden is taking this seriously she's prioritizing not just the message that you know. This do you the most important initiative is ending this pandemic. But the messenger is equally as important the people that he hasn't his team are our top not second to none. Hi we shall ask you doctor Wilensky is going to be adding up to CDC. She is incredible she's dedicated her life to it took to the you know putting an end HIV aids to try to get as much widespread testing as possible testing for every one. You know those that haves and the have nots not not saying they're casting is only for the wealthy. And it. This type of you know equitable. Part of her that I think is going to be amazing if she leads notion that she's been leading to Mass. General one of the best hygiene programs in the in the country and now and now shall be able to actually leave the country in a way that I think is gonna put us in a dinner very I'm. And a very good shape I will tell you called in nineteen Y show. That's good to hear I think for so many people are waiting and watching this you happens next. We mentioned earlier in the show that present times personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the virus we understand he's been hospitalized. For that he's reporting that he's actually feeling well. We know he isn't isn't high risk categories but it raises the question once again out what plea should someone go to the hospital and you talks about this just a moment ago about. Equitable care we heard stories from some people who were told not to go the hospital until it couldn't breathe. So I'm wondering is the system working in an amicable way here. OK so there's a look to cash in easier I mean. First of all if you are having trouble breathing you need to get to the hospital immediately let me be clear we know how to take care of Covert nineteen patients and of course the non coated page. Noncallable patience and we take them both. Deke equally as important we're much better now they're treating cold in nineteen then we were in the spring because we know so much more about it we feel more confident we better therapeutics. But if you were not sick you do not want to be in the hospital the hospital should be reserved. For the patients with coated nineteen dad. Are they need hospital care need intravenous medications need oxygen these type of thing they need need you know the intravenous anti viral mediated Jackson his own. That's what the hostile should be reserved is certainly you don't want to go to the hospital unless you're feeling sick but then when you are we are here for you. And that is a reassuring message for so many Americans watching doctor Tyler and I know you're a busy man we really appreciate you making time forests. T carry them.

