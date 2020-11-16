Transcript for COVID and kids with special needs

And with the all virtual school year well under way now for many families some are not only juggling their own jobs and at home schooling but also the unique challenge of having a child with a disability. The summer wondering now whether their kids who can't easily learn online. My left behind your seven door. Eleven year old Mariah Winchell who has Down's syndrome is learning math by BT making what. That old he hop Obama live. Solid surfaces every minute of her when she reasons or rights have been just. It's remote learning our big it's a quiet struggle for families with special needs kids nationwide. Erie Pacman. And I'm certain useless stories start and I am working and I'm taking care Nadia the same time it's really challenging for me heat and already eat challenging. Existence. Even law act challenging. More than seven million American public school students receive special education services. A lot of Sharon rely on traditional sports series seat and school. All likelihood that they will follow behind. Much more and that average child for all of Lydia Moore great. Opel Foster luster job as a graphic designer in March she still unemployed. But spends all day hoping her son Jeremiah start eighth grade. How it is the financial picture right now for your family financially I'm not really sure how mutineers. How worried are you that germ wolf fall behind in his learning and it's advancement in this growth. Definitely the social he's chairman of Citi looks were lynched the social isolation Wayne on parents to. I've been isolated from other adults for a really long time. Isn't. It Hummer mental health news has paid a price for that. Rob course he has single father of three in Ohio says his artistic son's struggle with the change in routine it's hard to replicate the structure. In the routine. Or in the school building. At home. Many kids with disabilities are at high risk groups for covad nineteen. Speaking social distance limits on visitors inside the home essential authority gets your optimism from. David really ritual all of this and one in the market closed and so. And with Chris from her. And there are. Looking Italy's. All loans would. So many parents keeping faith in their special needs children and the power of their love the for ABC news live I'm Devin Dwyer in Washington.

