Transcript for COVID testing lab asks 10,000 people to get retested

It was a text message sent to round 101000 patients say if you take your Covert tests before December 13 and you've still don't have results it's time to get retest it's important that we take accountability for our specimens and for the lives of our patients with 181000 daily test every health CEO says the company recently partnered. With eleven mesa to help win a surge in testing and fortunately they were not able to meet that the needs of our patience yesterday and re helped send this lab 9000 tests. But the lab only reported 2000 so every move docs lab was not able to maintain their current turnaround time. Into wheat belt that it was and a best interest of the safety of our patients to advise him to come out and it retest every health since Carter with four more labs including Senora quest. To help pick up slack increasing capacity to around 20000 lately test. Hoping to avoid repeating history we never won a situation to exist. As it did back in July where we are collecting and limited number specimens Andy laboratories are not able to keep as for the tests still sitting around they will be processed and results will eventually be sent out Adam walks ABC fifteen Arizona.

