Transcript for All crew members have been rescued from capsized cargo ship: US Coast Guard

We can now report that all four crew members have been rescued from that overturned a cargo ship in Georgia. Now officials announce the final crew member was rescued just a few minutes ago they are all now safely back on land. Investigation shifts now to figuring out exactly how this happened ship which is a larger than two football fields. Tipped over this weekend weighing being weighed down by force out was in cars inside. Crew that's been found.

