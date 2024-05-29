Crowds gather to witness biannual Manhattanhenge in New York City

A few clouds on the horizon didn't stop crowds from gathering in New York City on Tuesday night for Manhattanhenge, the biannual alignment of the setting sun and the city's street grid.

May 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live