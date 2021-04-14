Crowds protest in solidarity with Daunte Wright

More
Crowds of protesters in New York marched in solidarity with Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old man who was killed by police during a traffic stop in Minnesota.
2:16 | 04/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crowds protest in solidarity with Daunte Wright
They're okay home game. Okay. OK yeah. I'm please. Okay. Oh yeah. I. Yeah yeah yeah. Yeah yeah it yeah. Yeah yeah yeah yeah. The and it now beauty and Doug and he. Does and he. Movie I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:16","description":"Crowds of protesters in New York marched in solidarity with Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old man who was killed by police during a traffic stop in Minnesota.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77066527","title":"Crowds protest in solidarity with Daunte Wright","url":"/US/video/crowds-protest-solidarity-daunte-wright-77066527"}