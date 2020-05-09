Crowds not social distancing in South Carolina bar

More
A popular sports bar near the University of South Carolina showed customers not practicing social distancing or wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
0:25 | 09/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crowds not social distancing in South Carolina bar
Okay. There are.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:25","description":"A popular sports bar near the University of South Carolina showed customers not practicing social distancing or wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72840678","title":"Crowds not social distancing in South Carolina bar","url":"/US/video/crowds-social-distancing-south-carolina-bar-72840678"}