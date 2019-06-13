Transcript for Cuba Gooding Jr. to plead not guilty to groping woman

Good afternoon I'm David Boren an on the list I want to begin without breaking news in your reaction from Cuba Gooding junior's attorney over the alleged groping incident he. Incident happened at a bar in midtown over the weekend right actors at the end like he needs special victims unit that's an east Harlem he's expected to head to court. In lower Manhattan to be arraigned at any moment now. Eyewitness News reporter rod Nelson is there live with the breaking details rob. Good afternoon guys we just got word that we expect Cuba Gooding junior to be transported out of here from the special victims unit and just about five minutes police about a way give you a live picture here you can tell how many cameras are here waiting for this moment he got here about two this afternoon. Didn't say a word as he walked into the press that was waiting outside as you say we do expect him to be transported by police to criminal court now to be formally arraigned on a charge of misdemeanor forcible touching. This Gooding it is very respectful. Of the judicial process. He has complete confidence. That he will be full. Exonerated. He's been very cooperative that you go at a store expansion and not what she was or whether it arrest warrant. He voluntarily. Came back from California to that you walk. Stockade at the magic hour rooftop bar and lounge. The social media video capture the actor parting with friends and taking addiction fans that night at the bar. But Gooding junior a native of the Bronx is denying the charges his lawyer said today the woman kept pursuing Gooding and his friends. At the bar and when she did not get the attention she was looking for. That's when she made this false allegation and that's according to Cuba's lawyers that the key element in this case though will likely be surveillance video from the bar that night. Brings attorney said he has seen it and it contains nothing criminal but police sources tell Eyewitness News that. Video does indeed corroborate the woman's story. Meantime Billings lawyer talk to the press while the actors being processed here in east Harlem he said he is shocked the charges were brought but confident that his client will be fully exonerated. Okay again back here live at the seating Intel cameras here waiting for Cuba to be taken here again he'll be headed to lower Manhattan Criminal Court. Along center street. To be formally arraigned I understand that he is walking out now too much fanfare you see the cameras flashing. And there he is right there handcuffed. Being put in that silver color Kia by authorities. Again he walked in today did not say anything to the press is lawyer did all of the talking he waved to the crowd. He offered a slight smile but right now. An Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding junior being taken in the back seat of that car by police formally charged with misdemeanor forcible touching because of this incident Sunday night. In this car pulling off now headed to lower Manhattan Criminal Court where he will be arraigned in the next few. Hours so again. He's out he's working his way that way to court we have a team. Headed that way as well or we'll have coverage of his arraignment coming up in later newscasts now reporting live here in east Harlem rob Nelson channel seven Eyewitness News.

