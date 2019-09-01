Dad allegedly staged his baby boy's kidnapping to cover up foul play: Police

Authorities initially said on Friday that 8-month-old King Jay Davila was reported to be kidnapped while inside his father's car.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dad allegedly staged his baby boy's kidnapping to cover up foul play: Police
The mother of eight month old king JW I describe the video C seats are fiancee Chris W who is still in custody for child endangerment. He was arrested after their side was kidnapped. Cabinet a video of her carry in the cart the front it live mega bus stop or he's blocking. We went there would jasmine just now let's watch the senate could you police news conference. Hoping to follow the rules store to be cooperative. Proposals to us right now. You know uncooperative. Funk rock fate. Howard and the Democrat not home near and Connie is exiting ET. I got in and out of date that's bull. In a previous press conference police chief William it meant is that it is it was story did it and we believe right now that he knows the woman who took the baby. We believe that this was set up Gonzales says that's a lie. Cool is that she why single and went that a vehicle obviously she was watching. It's not that they were interacting bear she was watching basically see there was a car on issue history. He says she was on the phone when W a moments before a woman walked to his car at a gas station pump. They drove off with king. Taking every and that means that the car I wean wean and that was mom and you think I haven't you know I've got. At that Britney and he did. It's not right you don't. They wanted and north main things actually anywhere in their pocket somewhere else. Can't take it upon yourself falcons parent or all of their information on where that car was located. For ABC news I'm deputy gory.

