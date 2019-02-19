Transcript for Dad arrested after allegedly slapping stepdaughter's bully

James only under peace is charged with felony injury to a child for slapping a twelve year old boy across the face beat his wife spoke with us by phone sing her husband. Was sticking up for her daughter after she was bullied buying back twelve year old boy and his friend were walking home from school. Currently. That. She says her daughter called and asked for a ride home and that's when investigators say peace saw the twelve year old walking on the drive home. They happen to see these DO suspect juvenile walking. And that's when the stent dead. Decided to stop and confront the cute. Nearby surveillance camera caught the encounter police say he was shouting at the twelve year old boy did he can he was. Slapped across the face with an open hand at red marks and swelling. To his cheek and up Joseph court records say after that slapped the stepfather threatened the boy not to tell police or she beat him not be his wife says her husband's emotions got the best event. I. In Deer Park Shelley Childers ABC thirteen Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.