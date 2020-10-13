Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Dad makes mad dash back to house after forgetting baby
Oh.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:17","description":"A home security camera captures moment dad dashes back into the house after realizing he’s forgotten his 2-month-old son.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73588655","title":"Dad makes mad dash back to house after forgetting baby","url":"/US/video/dad-makes-mad-dash-back-house-forgetting-baby-73588655"}