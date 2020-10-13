Dad makes mad dash back to house after forgetting baby

More
A home security camera captures moment dad dashes back into the house after realizing he’s forgotten his 2-month-old son.
0:17 | 10/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dad makes mad dash back to house after forgetting baby
Oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"A home security camera captures moment dad dashes back into the house after realizing he’s forgotten his 2-month-old son.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73588655","title":"Dad makes mad dash back to house after forgetting baby","url":"/US/video/dad-makes-mad-dash-back-house-forgetting-baby-73588655"}