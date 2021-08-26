Dad strips down over masks at school board meeting

A Texas man took a bold approach to show his support for COVID-19 protocols -- by stripping down to a swimsuit.
1:32 | 08/26/21

Transcript for Dad strips down over masks at school board meeting
I intended acres on the fifteen year resident of dripping springs and put three kids through dripping springs I have one more who right now. And I'm good say that I do not like government or any other entity if that's my wife telling me what to do. But. Sometimes I got pushed the envelope a little bit and I just decided that Imus not just talk about it but I'm of the walk along. Our work payment Wear this jacket. Ain't it. They made me Wear this shirt and I needed. On the way over here. I ran. Three stop signs and four gridlocked almost kills somebody out there but bad. It's my road to have every right to drag that loan can make it turned that I want to. I gotta be the school today in the parking lot full and I decided the part where the hell he. Which in this case the handicap but the. The moon and in bed at seven rolled. We don't need all of a sudden we're all four of those blue moon and I. Mr. Akers. I understand I believe your swimmer if you would mind putting your pants back on for comment that would be appreciated.

