Transcript for Dallas salon owner jailed for 1 week for defying orders to close

Effective. May the this product with what announcement governor Abbott jumps targeted industry on hogs. Right. Dana Herbert and owns the Durham in Dallas it's a license salon and the list of thinks she needs to resolve before opening is law. 08. But with the governor's amended order she can on Friday along with barber shops nail in tanning salons. It is that the news came minutes before Shelley Luther learn her fate. She's the owner of the Dallas salon who opened a week and a half ago the city cited her the county gave Corey cease and desist but she. Tuesday in front of a judge she was held in contempt of court. If you think a lot more important didn't get any better. In please review a decision. Shall spend seven days in jail and pay thousands in fines for breaking the rules. And she'll watch as other salons reopened legally limiting the amount of people outside he been waiting clients six feet apart and with the recommendation to Wear masks. My eight you know the AE a RC. ER. Welling. Make sure we cover our already. And not every salon feels ready to open but for those that do Friday can't come soon enough. I have had an eating at. It would.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.