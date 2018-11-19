Transcript for 'Dancing With The Stars' Finale tonight on ABC

I'm Natalie Bernal on the set of the Dancing With The Stars finale and tonight we get to see the whole cast back on the Indian sport including a performance on the red carpet right behind me. And the four remaining couples will get one last chance to wow the judges and the viewers. It's been a season of unforgettable. Performances. And dramatic surprising San Dobson. Juan Pablo and Cheryl. Thirteen celebrities now down to the including Harry Potter star of on the latest and her partner PO. It's 310s for their. You have become a warrior. Talk radio host Bobby Jones and start at jives stairway to the finale. Whenever they did odds with a shot at the deal home burst out would have worked out. Early was the worst person on the show in fact that I've been able the last and I never danced before it. Yeah. We're joined by Disney star Milo Mannheim and Whitney whose tangled blue the judges away. It delivers and rounding out the final four social media star Alexis grant and her partner Alan. Captured America's hearts revealing their dance partnership has blossomed into a romantic partnership. It's a tight race and each couple just two dances away from the chance to be crowned. Amir ball champions. Tonight the couples will perform a REIT. Any viewers you still have time to vote during a live broadcast at DW TS. Live boat dock cotton you don't want to miss this two hour at Thanksgiving dance spectacular. In Hollywood I'm Natalie her now for ABC news lives.

